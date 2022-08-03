Popping in at the Blue Whale of Catoosa

Be the first to know
The Drummond family is selling the historic McBirney Mansion, which served as their family home and a place to host charitable events.
Two months after the splashy announcement that Los Angeles quarterback prospect Jackson Presley would play at Jenks as a ninth-grader, circumstances resulted in a Presley family decision to stay in California.
The identities of the officer nor the inmate were released on Sunday.
Update: Inmate who allegedly killed a corrections officer on Sunday pled guilty to killing a fellow inmate in 2013
According to court documents, a warrant is out for Ferrari's arrest.
The $340 million western extension of the Gilcrease Expressway is expected to be open to traffic sometime near the end of August to early September, officials said.
Starring Matt Dillon, Jim Metzler, Emilio Estevez and Meg Tilly, "Tex" was filmed in Bixby, Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
Warren Place brought high-rise construction to the suburbs.
No due process or review of evidence for determining violations of HB 1775.
The beagles will be in Tulsa only a short time for processing, but local activists point out the urgency of Tulsa Animal Welfare's need for people to adopt dogs.
You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality.
