 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop culture: William Shatner making guest appearance on The T.G. Sheppard Show
0 Comments

Pop culture: William Shatner making guest appearance on The T.G. Sheppard Show

  • 0
Shatner Space Launch

William Shatner, center, describes his flight on the Blue Origin as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

Following an off-planet adventure, William Shatner is boldly going to visit with country music artist T.G. Sheppard.

Shatner, who recently added space traveler to his resume, will be a featured guest on The T.G. Sheppard Show on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, if you say the name William Shatner, everyone knows who you are talking about,” Sheppard said in a news release.

The T.G. Sheppard Show airs regularly on Fridays from 2-6 p.m. on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio channel 75 and is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Sheppard is the husband of Kelly Lang, who is in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News