Pop culture: William Shatner making guest appearance on The T.G. Sheppard Show

Following an off-planet adventure, William Shatner is boldly going to visit with country music artist T.G. Sheppard.

Shatner, who recently added space traveler to his resume, will be a featured guest on The T.G. Sheppard Show on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, if you say the name William Shatner, everyone knows who you are talking about,” Sheppard said in a news release.

The T.G. Sheppard Show airs regularly on Fridays from 2-6 p.m. on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio channel 75 and is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Sheppard is the husband of Kelly Lang, who is in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

