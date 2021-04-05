Ponca City elementary student tests positive for tuberculosis

A Ponca City elementary school student has tested positive for tuberculosis, Ponca City Public Schools announced Monday in a statement.
The Kay County Health Department informed school officials Monday that it is investigating a case of active TB in a student who attends Liberty Elementary School in Ponca City. State and county health officials have started an investigation and provided TB testing of household members and any other close contacts of the student.
The school district is cooperating fully with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Kay County Health Department," the district said in the statement. "The health and safety of students is the district’s highest priority, and school officials will be working collaboratively with both agencies as they conduct their investigation."
Letters were sent and phone calls were made Monday to school staff and parents of students who may have been exposed and should be tested for TB, according to the statement. This includes people who had prolonged indoor contact with the student in instances such as being in specific classrooms or while on trips to sporting events.
Those who are identified as contacts will receive a skin test at initial notification, followed by the same test three months later. If either test is positive, a medical evaluation and chest X-ray will be conducted.
Preventive medication may be prescribed to an individual with a positive skin test to reduce the risk developing active TB disease, the statement says.
Only those who have been contacted by a health department need to be tested, according to the statement, but those concerned about exposure can contact the Kay County Health Department at 580-762-1641.
General information concerning tuberculosis can be found on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website at ok.gov/health.
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that usually affects the lungs, but other parts of the body can be affected. It can be spread to others who share the same air space.
Symptoms may include feeling weak or sick, weight loss, fever and night sweats. A person with TB may have a cough, chest pain and cough up blood.