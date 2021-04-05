Ponca City elementary student tests positive for tuberculosis

A Ponca City elementary school student has tested positive for tuberculosis, Ponca City Public Schools announced Monday in a statement.

The Kay County Health Department informed school officials Monday that it is investigating a case of active TB in a student who attends Liberty Elementary School in Ponca City. State and county health officials have started an investigation and provided TB testing of household members and any other close contacts of the student.

The school district is cooperating fully with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Kay County Health Department," the district said in the statement. "The health and safety of students is the district’s highest priority, and school officials will be working collaboratively with both agencies as they conduct their investigation."

Letters were sent and phone calls were made Monday to school staff and parents of students who may have been exposed and should be tested for TB, according to the statement. This includes people who had prolonged indoor contact with the student in instances such as being in specific classrooms or while on trips to sporting events.