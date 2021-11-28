Political notebook: State Democratic Party chairwoman blasts Bennett

Blue on red: After standing back and watching the Oklahoma Republican Party's internal fights over the past year, the Democratic Party weighed in with an attack on state GOP Chairman John Bennett headlined “'Family Values' Republicans Working to Destroy Oklahoma Families."

The fire-breathing Bennett has directed his flames at other Republicans as much as Democrats during his self-styled purge of "RINOs" from the party. Those seem to include Muslims, Middle East refugees, illegal immigrants and anyone with a nontraditional sexuality or gender identification.

“Clearly, this man is stuck in a period of time that has long since passed,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews.

“His assault on LGBTQIA2 persons in our state shows just how out of touch the Republican Party has become."

Andrews said Bennett's concept of America "indicates that he either does not understand American history or is simply choosing to rewrite it to conform to his own biases.”

Oiled up: Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation voiced dismay at the Biden administration dumping 50 million barrels from the nation's strategic oil reserve onto the market.