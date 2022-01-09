Political notebook: Democrats hit Republicans on Jan. 6 silence

“There’s not a person I talk to that doesn’t have strong emotions on that day,” he said. “On every side. However you speak on it, it will be always pulling a scab for this generation.”

Jackson Lahmeyer, a primary opponent who claims Lankford is too cozy with Blacks and not cozy enough with former President Donald Trump, went on Facebook Live with former national security advisor and conspiracy monger Michael Flynn.

Democrat challenger Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney, got in some licks from the other side.

"On and since January 6th, Senator Lankford has shown us that he is willing to undermine our democracy and the will of the American people for personal political gain," Bollinger said in a written statement. "Oklahomans deserve a Senator who will stand for and protect our Constitution."

New legislation: Around 2,200 new pieces of legislation are expected to be filed by the Jan. 20 deadline of the upcoming state legislative session.

Most filings come in a late crush, but several bills and resolution of interest have been filed, including: