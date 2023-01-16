 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that wounded a 6-year-old girl

Rocky Serna was arrested Sunday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 6-year-old girl, police said. 

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday near Apache Street and Yale Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

The girl, who was shot in the chest, remains in critical condition in a hospital, the post says. 

Serna was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Sunday on complaints of shooting a firearm from a vehicle, gang related activity, violation of a protective order, and malicious injury or destruction of property, according to jail records.  

The search for other suspects continues, police said. 

011723-tul-nws-serna-rocky

Serna

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

