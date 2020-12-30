 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating south Tulsa man's death after fist fight

Police investigating south Tulsa man's death after fist fight

Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a south Tulsa home following an overnight altercation. 

Lt. Brandon Watkins said police arrived at the home in the 5500 block of South Quincy Avenue on Wednesday morning after a man was found dead on the front porch. 

The man, who remains unidentified, had been kicked out of the house overnight following a fist fight with another man in the home, Watkins said. 

Investigators are waiting on a determination from the medical examiner about how the man died, Watkins said.

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News