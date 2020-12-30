Police investigating south Tulsa man's death after fist fight

Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a south Tulsa home following an overnight altercation.

Lt. Brandon Watkins said police arrived at the home in the 5500 block of South Quincy Avenue on Wednesday morning after a man was found dead on the front porch.

The man, who remains unidentified, had been kicked out of the house overnight following a fist fight with another man in the home, Watkins said.

Investigators are waiting on a determination from the medical examiner about how the man died, Watkins said.

