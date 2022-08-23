 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pokey LaFarge comes to Cain's Ballroom in November

  Updated
Pokey LaFarge and Hot Club of Cowtown will perform at Cain's Ballroom on November 13.

Tickets start at $21 and are now on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2286685/ or visit www.cainsballroom.com.

