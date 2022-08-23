Pokey LaFarge comes to Cain's Ballroom in November

Pokey LaFarge and Hot Club of Cowtown will perform at Cain's Ballroom on November 13.
Tickets start at $21 and are now on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2286685/ or visit www.cainsballroom.com.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.
