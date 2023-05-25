In a special crossover episode, Dean Ruhl and Eli Lederman talk about both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma softball and baseball postseasons. How far can the Sooners, Cowboys and Cowgirls go?
Baseball:
Two OSU players earn major All-Big 12 baseball awards, Cowboys tie school record for second-team honorees
Softball:
Patty Gasso and Bud Wilkinson: A look at two amazing winning streaks as OU softball closes in on NCAA record
After waiting for years, OSU's Taylor Tuck is finally having her moment: 'She fought her way through'
After a shaky end to the regular season, the Cowgirls are suddenly in a familiar spot. They host an NCAA Super Regional
