With this week being the final week of nonconference play, is this the game that finally settles the competition at quarterback? Dean Ruhl and Juwan Lee breakdown what each quarterback needs to do to earn the starting role and who is primed for a breakout game against South Alabama. The Tulsa World's OSU Sports Extra Podcast is sponsored by Albert G's Barbecue.