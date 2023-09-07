Oklahoma State rotated three quarterbacks evenly in their season opener against Central Arkansas. But did any of the three do enough to separate themselves from the group? Dean Ruhl and Juwan Lee breakdown if fans should be encouraged or concerned about what they saw Saturday.
OSU Football Notebook: Buckle up for three QBs, Nathan Latu's emergence and more ahead of Arizona State
