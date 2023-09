Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Oklahoma State's three quarterback rotation has guided them to a 2-0 start. Dean Ruhl and Juwan Lee breakdown if the Cowboys should continue with this approach into conference play. Also, what they've learned about this team thus far. The Tulsa World's OSU Sports Extra Podcast is sponsored by Albert G's Barbecue.