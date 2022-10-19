Playing for keeps: Animal shelter playgroups can give dogs a new leash on life

To anyone who’s ever watched a litter of puppies play, it surely must look like fun comes naturally to dogs.

Most animal shelter workers would say that’s often not the case, though, a fact that becomes increasingly apparent with adult dogs who haven’t had much socialization. You know — like shelter dogs.

The problem is, most people considering adopting shelter dogs already have one or more dogs at home, so for a shelter dog, being able to fit in well in a group literally can mean the difference of life or death, Sand Springs Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said.

That’s where Dogs Playing for Life comes in. The national organization provides instruction in canine assessment, enrichment, training and adoption promotion to help animal welfare organizations help more dogs.

Dogs Playing for Life staff members were at Sand Springs Animal Welfare on Friday for the first day of a two-day seminar attended not only by the Sand Springs shelter’s staff and volunteers but also by representatives from Tulsa Animal Welfare, the Sapulpa and Glenpool animal shelters and the Tulsa SPCA.

Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare received a grant through Petco to have Dogs Playing for Life present the training.

She said the skills participants are learning will help gets dogs into forever homes sooner because shelter personnel will be better-equipped to assess them more quickly and get them into appropriate play groups. That, in turn, will improve their social skills, making them more adoptable.

Even for dogs who stay at the shelter, the benefits are clear, Arvidson added.

“If they’re just in that little kennel, all that frustration and anxiety build up, but if they get to get out here (in the yard) and play with each other and burn off some steam, then they’re a lot happier,” she said.

Kat Weston, the animal placement coordinator for Tulsa Animal Welfare, attended the training with Katlyn Thompson, her shelter’s new volunteer community outreach coordinator.

By midday Friday, Weston said she already had learned “so much about how we can impact dog behavior by either doing or not doing something.” She said dog behavior is “25% by the book and 75% like a football game (and) you’re watching tape. You really have to see it to learn it and get a feel for it.”

And that’s why the Dogs Playing for Life program has only a small classroom component with a much larger interactive period. Friday afternoon’s session, led by Aaron Caldwell, the director of shelter programming for Dogs Playing for Life, started with two dogs in the yard, with additional dogs added gradually.

The dogs splashed in a wading pool, wallowed in the mud made by the pool’s overflow, chased one another and just generally enjoyed life. Meanwhile, the humans were observing, assessing and interpreting the dogs’ behavior. For example, when is a growl a concern versus just a robust way of saying hello?

Weston said the skills will allow her and her co-workers to “welcome the community into the shelter more.”

“I know that we’ll be able to take this back to our shelter and save a lot more dogs,” she said.

Michelle Stonecypher, an animal control officer in Glenpool, said the material would certainly be helpful but that she “has to get over the fears” of bringing groups of dogs together.

Caldwell said getting over those fears is worth it for the dogs’ sake.

“There’s obviously some risks involved,” but it’s important for shelters “to stop the social isolation of dogs in kennels all day and let them just be dogs and express some normal behavior,” he said.

Play groups “get them outside faster, for longer and for more enriched time.”

“My hope … is that they’re able to see how possible it is to be able to get out an entire shelter full of dogs” and prepare them for good lives in permanent homes, he said. “Here isn’t the goal. Our goal is for all of these dogs to be in a home. We’re just dealing with the repercussions of them being here until then.”