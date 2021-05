Pick up the Tulsa World Magazine at these locations around Tulsa

The Tulsa World Magazine is published four times annually and is included with a subscription and in single copies available for sale on the day of publication.

To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll free at 800-444-6552.

Copies of the magazine can also be mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584 or order online at tulsaworldstore.com.

You can find the magazine at locations across Tulsa including the following:

Downtown Tulsa

ALBERT G'S 421 E 1 ST ST

BOULDER GRILL 17 W 7TH ST

BURNCO 1738 S BOSTON AVE

CAZ'S 18 E BRADY ST

CHIMERA CAFÉ 212 N MAIN ST

DILLY DINER 402 E 2ND ST

DOUBLESHOT COFFEE 1633 S BOULDER AVE

ELGIN PARK 325 E MATTHEW B BRADY ST