PGA Tour career results

Official World Golf Ranking: 14th
Events played: 33
First-place finishes: 1
Second-place: 3
Top-10: 5
Top-25: 14
Official Money: $5,621,916
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today