PGA Championship FAQ: What you need to know ahead of the tournament at Southern Hills

For the first time since 2007, Tulsa is set to host a men’s major golf championship this week.

The 104th PGA Championship marks Southern Hill’s eighth major championship and the first at the 86-year-old club since the PGA visited in 2007. Tiger Woods took home the Wanamaker Trophy that year, and the 46-year-old, 15-time major winner is back for 2022, joined in the field by the likes of defending champion Phil Mickelson and Masters winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Also in the pack: former Oklahoma State Cowboys such as Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler, Oklahoma Sooner Abraham Ancer and 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker from Oklahoma City.

Before the action begins at Southern Hills, here are answers to common questions asked ahead of the PGA Championship:

What are the hours for the week?

Championships hours are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Gates open at 6:30 a.m and close at 8 p.m. on the first two days of championship play Thursday and Friday. Gates open again at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and shut an hour earlier on the weekend at 7:30 p.m.

Can I exit and re-enter the course grounds?

No. Tickets expire after scanning. No same-day re-entry will be allowed.

Where can I park?

South of Southern Hills Country Club: Parking will be complimentary and located at the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus. Lot General Public South will be open for the extent of the event (Monday-Sunday, May 22). It will be the only PGA Public Parking lot open Monday through Wednesday.

North of Southern Hills Country Club: Parking will be complimentary at the Tulsa Promenade — Macy’s Parking Garage. Lot General Public North will be open only Thursday through Sunday, May 22.

Complimentary shuttle service will be provided from each parking lot. There will be no public parking on-site at Southern Hills. Attendees who travel via rideshare (UBER, Lyft, etc.) should be dropped off and picked up at the official rideshare lot at the Southern Hills Tower. Bikes racks will be available at the main spectator entrance.

Accessibility?

Per the PGA Championship: “The PGA Championship is a fully accessible event, and we are dedicated to continually improving our efforts to ensure that everyone has access to all Championship amenities.”

For spectators with mobility devices, parking will be located at RiverGate Church. Wheelchair accessible shuttles will transport spectators to and from the championship grounds. ADA parking for spectators without mobility devices is located at Lot General Public South at the Mabee Center.

Per the PGA Championship: “There are accessible pathways that connect the entrances with the area around the Clubhouse including the practice range. … we encourage disabled guests to utilize our Disability Services Shuttle System.”

There will be two Disability Services tents on-site — separately located in Maxwell Plaza at the 61st Street entrance and at the media entrance. Visit either location to get a Disability Services wristband.

A list of 10 disability viewing areas on the championship grounds and full accessibility services information can be found at pgachampionship.com/disability-services.

Are there any COVID-19 policies or procedures I should be aware of?

Per the PGA Championship: “The health and well-being of all spectators, volunteers, players, caddies, and staff remains the number one priority for the PGA of America and our Championships. As CDC guidelines, as well as state and local requirements continue to evolve, the PGA of America is working with local officials, as well as our medical partners, to monitor all COVID-19 developments. Please view the Admissions, Conduct, and Health & Wellness Policies section of the Spectator Guide to learn more.”

Items to leave at home?

Backpacks and drawstring bags, bags larger than 10"x10"x10", large electronics, banners and posters, coolers and weapons of any kind are among the items not permitted on the championship grounds. For the full list of prohibited items, go to pgachampionship.com/spectator-guide.

The PGA Championship suggests bringing: Personal sunscreen, one unopened bottle of water, jacket and/or layered outerwear, comfortable walking shoes, portable phone charger. Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at First Aid Stations.

Other permitted items: Small bags, diaper bags and strollers, umbrellas, cameras (Monday through Wednesday only).

Will food and drinks be available?

Those with championship tickets (Thursday-Sunday May 22) can redeem food and non-alcoholic drinks using a wristband they will receive when they enter the grounds. The new program, for which there is no cost, simplifies transactions. There is a limit to how many items a person can redeem at once but no limit to the number of transactions.

Other ticket holders, volunteers or credentialed guests who do not have access to the program can purchase food and drinks at all concession venues. The PGA Championship is a cashless event.

Where can I charge my phone?

Portable phone chargers will be available to rent or purchase on the championship grounds.

