PETA gets judge's OK to inspect Tiger King Park

In a written order later, DeGiusti authorized PETA to enter the property in Thackerville "through its counsel and two photographers."

The judge limited the inspection and photographs to identifying the ring-tailed lemurs, grizzly bear, jaguar, tigers, lions "and hybrids thereof" at the location.

The judge also gave permission for PETA to question Jeff Lowe, his wife Lauren and animal handler Erik Cowie.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department sued for possession of the big cats and other endangered species at the Tiger King Park on grounds they are in peril there.

Government attorneys alleged in their civil complaint Lowe and his wife have a long record of "inadequate and inhumane treatment of animals"

The attorneys are asking a federal judge in Muskogee to authorize an immediate inspection of Tiger King Park and re-inspections every three weeks while the case is pending.

They warned some animals may die before the case is over if inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture "cannot determine exactly how many, and what, animals are present and require proper care during the litigation."