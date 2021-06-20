People & Places: Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence awards top educators

The Foundation also presented merit-based Academic All-State Scholarships of $1,000 each and medallions to 100 Academic All-State Scholars, representing 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance for the 2021 Academic Awards Celebration is limited to honorees and their registered family members. Former TV journalist Scott Thompson served as the evening's master of ceremonies. A broadcast of the ceremony is available on the foundation’s website, ofe.org.

“The Academic Awards Celebration is such an inspiring, entertaining and important event for public education in Oklahoma,” said Foundation Trustee Ken Busby, executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance, who served as chair of the event. “Some have described it as the ‘Academy Awards’ of public education in Oklahoma because we really roll out the red carpet to honor extraordinary teachers and students. Top that off with an inspiring address by educator Erin Gruwell, and you have a very memorable celebration.”