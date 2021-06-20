People & Places: Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence awards top educators

Five outstanding Oklahoma educators were honored along with 100 of the state’s top public high school seniors at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence's 35th Academic Awards Celebration, held May 22 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
The theme for this year's event was "Rising Above, Going Beyond" and featured a keynote address by award-winning teacher and education activist Erin Gruwell, co-author of “The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teacher and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around them.” The book was adapted into the 2007 film "Freedom Writers" that starred Hilary Swank as Gruwell.
Winners of the 2020-21 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Awards:
• Michelle Rahn, a sixth-grade STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore;
• Shelley Self, an art teacher at Coweta High School;
• Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools;
• David Bass, professor of biology at the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond;
• Edralin Lucas, professor of nutritional sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.
The honorees, who were unable to be recognized in person in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive awards at this year’s awards ceremony. Each Medal for Excellence recipient received a $5,000 cash award as well as a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture.
The Foundation also presented merit-based Academic All-State Scholarships of $1,000 each and medallions to 100 Academic All-State Scholars, representing 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance for the 2021 Academic Awards Celebration is limited to honorees and their registered family members. Former TV journalist Scott Thompson served as the evening's master of ceremonies. A broadcast of the ceremony is available on the foundation’s website, ofe.org.
“The Academic Awards Celebration is such an inspiring, entertaining and important event for public education in Oklahoma,” said Foundation Trustee Ken Busby, executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance, who served as chair of the event. “Some have described it as the ‘Academy Awards’ of public education in Oklahoma because we really roll out the red carpet to honor extraordinary teachers and students. Top that off with an inspiring address by educator Erin Gruwell, and you have a very memorable celebration.”
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1985 by then-U.S. Sen. David Boren to recognize and encourage academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has awarded more than $5 million in merit-based scholarships and cash awards to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners.