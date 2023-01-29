Children's Medical Charities awards grants

The Children’s Medical Charities Association awarded a total of $102,000 in grants to 25 Tulsa-area organizations devoted to improving the lives of young people. The grants were presented at an informal ceremony Jan. 12.

The funds for these grants came from donations and from sales at the association’s thrift shop, The Market at Pearl, which is managed and staffed by members of the association’s Ladies Auxiliary.

This year’s recipients included City Year Tulsa, College Bound Academy, Community Action Program, Counseling & Recovery, Emergency Infant Services, Food Bank of Oklahoma, Fostering Connections, Happy Hands, Hope’s Crossing, Iron Gate, Jenks Care Point, John 3:16 Mission, Joy In The Cause, Little Light House, New Hope, Operation Hope, Restore Hope, San Miguel Middle School, Sistema Tulsa, The Oklahoma Caring Foundation, The Parent & Child Center, The Spring, Town & Country School, Youth at Heart and Youth Services.

The Children’s Medical Charities Association traces its history to the 1920s, when the Children’s Medical Center was founded in Tulsa. The Auxiliary was founded in 1952 and began a series of fundraising events for the hospital, including charity horse shows, the annual Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Tournament and an annual arts & crafts show.

When the hospital was purchased by Hillcrest Medical Center, the Auxiliary set about becoming a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The grant program began in 2005, and in that time the CMCA auxiliary has awarded approximately $1.6 million to area organizations providing services to children 18 years and younger.

One continually operating fundraiser effort was a thrift shop, currently located at 1020-F S. Rockford Ave. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.