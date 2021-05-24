Penelope is a female, Calico/Domestic Short Hair cat. Penelope's estimated date of birth is April, 2019. Penelope has birthed, nursed,... View on PetFinder
Residents say the complex's office has been deserted.
Built at the wrong time and in the wrong place, both hotels changed hands and rebranded themselves multiple times over the years.
Savannah Lee May and the Oklahoma music group The Imaginaries also will star in "A Cowgirl's Song."
Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, last week called on the city to approve a special event permit for the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk scheduled for May 29.
The property will remain a temporary hotel for the homeless through July, an official with Housing Solutions said.
A Collinsville man faces federal child abuse charges after authorities say he tortured a 3-year-old girl in 2020 by making her wear a shock collar and zapping her repeatedly when she couldn’t recite the alphabet correctly, among other alleged horrors.
I-244 expressway ensured that Black Wall Street would never return to its glory days.
Breeze Airways passengers will be able to fly nonstop to Tampa starting June 4 and to New Orleans and San Antonio beginning July 15.
Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”
Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans they are "proud" to make the change after "a lot of self-reflective work."
