Pella Windows & Doors Oklahoma a Platinum Sponsor of the Home & Garden Show

The professionals at Pella Windows & Doors of Oklahoma are passionate about helping people select the best products for their homes. With more than 40 years of service in this region, their high-quality windows and doors, as well as their superior work ethic, have set them apart from their competition.

“We have been steadily growing our presence in the Tulsa area for years, and being a Platinum Sponsor of the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show is a big part of that,” said Tyler Knepper, Pella retail sales consultant.

“We have been around so long not just because we love windows but because we love helping our customers and finding solutions to their unique window needs. As a salesman for the company for nearly 12 years, my favorite part of the job is finding creative solutions and working with customers to get the exact look that they dream of for their homes,” Knepper added.

Pella has been a part of the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show for more than 20 years and it’s been a fantastic opportunity to connect with people in a relaxing atmosphere as they search for solutions to meet their needs.

“We always try to apply the Rotary motto of ‘Service above self.’” Knepper said. “We want customers for life, and we feel if we treat them the way we would want to be treated, they will keep coming back.”