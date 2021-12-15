 Skip to main content
Pawhuska's Jack Long finds his `home' at Tennessee Tech
Jack Long (28) signs with Tennessee Tech surrounded by family on Wednesday in the Pawhuska gym.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

PAWHUSKA — Pawhuska linebacker Jack Long signed Wednesday with Tennessee Tech.

Long announced his commitment Monday on Twitter, almost five months after Tennessee Tech offered him in July during an unofficial visit. Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said Long was the first Oklahoman signee in Tennessee Tech history.

“I had to decide whether I wanted to stay close to home or whether I wanted to try and chase my dreams 10 hours away,” said Long, who also held offers from Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee and East Central in Ada, among others, “but I really couldn’t overlook the fact that (Tennessee Tech) gave me a full-ride Division-I scholarship, everything paid for.

“I really just found my home, a place where I can be successful and have fun the next four years.”

bryce.mckinnis@tulsaworld.com

