Paw Patrol comes to Tulsa PAC May 21-22
Paw Patrol comes to Tulsa PAC May 21-22

paw patrol 4 (copy)

The pups from PAW Patrol Live! are coming to the Tulsa PAC this May. 

 Courtesy, VStar Entertainment Group

Tickets go on sale Friday for "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," to be presented May 21-22 at the Tulsa PAC.

Four shows are scheduled, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $15-$140 and may be purchased at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.

Based on the popular animated series on Nickelodeon, "The Great Pirate Adventure" finds Ryder and his fellow pups are sent on a rescue mission, only to find a treasure map that sets them off on a grand adventure.

Patrons can purchase a "VIP — Very Important Pup" package, which includes premium seating and a photo opportunity with Paw Patrol characters following the performance.

