Paw Patrol comes to Tulsa PAC May 21-22

Tickets go on sale Friday for "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure," to be presented May 21-22 at the Tulsa PAC.

Four shows are scheduled, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $15-$140 and may be purchased at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.

Based on the popular animated series on Nickelodeon, "The Great Pirate Adventure" finds Ryder and his fellow pups are sent on a rescue mission, only to find a treasure map that sets them off on a grand adventure.

Patrons can purchase a "VIP — Very Important Pup" package, which includes premium seating and a photo opportunity with Paw Patrol characters following the performance.

