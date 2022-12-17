Pavo is a male, gray Domestic Short Hair kitten. Pavo's estimated date of birth is September 13, 2022. His name... View on PetFinder
Pavo
Pavo is a male, gray Domestic Short Hair kitten. Pavo's estimated date of birth is September 13, 2022. His name... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘He looked at life differently than most people’: Former Sooners assistant Mark Mangino reflects on Mike Leach and a lone season together at OU in 1999
The conversations Mark Mangino had with Mike Leach swirled around his mind Tuesday morning as the former Sooners assistant exchanged texts and tried to make sense of the Leach's passing.
Jackson Arnold's high school career is over. Now the five-star OU QB commit sets his sights on Norman
Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, the top recruit in Oklahoma's 2023 class, intends to join the Sooners in mid-January as a mid-year enrollee eligible for spring camp.
The two-story building, named The Merlot, includes six units, each measuring around 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a one-car garage.
Also: Devastating news about a fellow sportswriting soccerphile
What are Joe Castiglione's thoughts on 6-6 football season, Brent Venables' first year and the program's future?
The OU athletic director never mentioned the word “rebuilding” during a 15-minute exclusive interview with the Tulsa World on Saturday.
An OU Christmas miracle: Daughters discover late father's Sugar Bowl watch that's been missing 50 years
Three women received an unexpected gift from their late father, former OU player Mark Lundquist, thanks to a family friend, a sympathetic pawn shop owner and some amazing fortune.
Local Skyway 36 is part of $38.2 million Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility (TRAM) Corridor project. Demolition is scheduled soon on the build-to-suit project, to take at least six months.
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
I agree 100 percent that kids are specializing in sports too early. Playing three sports was so important to me because I just love to compete.
Braylin Presley on new Tulsa football coach Kevin Wilson: “My first impression of coach Wilson was a good one."