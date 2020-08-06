Chris Paul at first wasn’t going to give a number.
He was asked an intriguing question. On a scale of 1-10, how ready is the Oklahoma City Thunder for the playoffs?
After a 105-86 rout of the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the answer could have been rather high.
Instead, OKC’s leader went way low.
“0.2,” Paul said. “0.2%.”
Paul later repeated the number.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” Paul said.
On a night the Thunder improved to 2-1 in the NBA’s restart bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Paul wasn’t looking for satisfaction. He was looking back at how many people doubted OKC entering the season.
His 0.2% referenced ESPN’s Basketball Power Index predictions from the preseason.
ESPN gave the Thunder a 0.2% chance of making the postseason, well below the next-best percentage for Minnesota (7%).
“We’re just going to keep our head down fighting, understand that we wasn’t supposed to be here,” Paul said. “0.2% chance. 0.2% chance.”
Paul had a big night in the Thunders’ rout, scoring 21 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing six assists. He made four of his five shots in a big third quarter that saw OKC build a 20-point advantage.
He was also incredibly vocal leading the Thunder, which never trailed. It was the first time all season the Lakers had never led in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
It was the next step in the Thunder’s unexpected march to the playoffs. The spot is guaranteed. Paul has noticed teammates’ shots have improved and confidence is rising since the Thunder joined the bubble.
Now, Paul wants his teammates to believe they belong in the playoffs. He always did.
“They probably get tired of me talking about it,” Paul said about the playoffs. “One of the things you learn about the playoffs is you want to make sure you have a team that feels like they can’t be beat four out of seven times.
“We’re just trying to build that identity.”
Schroder out against Grizzlies
Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder is still away from the team after leaving the bubble for the birth of his second child, coach Billy Donovan confirmed Thursday.
Schroder will miss the Thunder’s game Friday against the Grizzlies, and Donovan didn’t have a timeline for Schroder’s return. Schroder left the bubble sometime between Saturday night and Monday afternoon to be with his family.
Schroder will have to quarantine for four days upon returning to the bubble before rejoining the team.
While Schroder remains out, the Thunder might be closer to full strength Friday.
Guard Terrance Ferguson, who has missed the past two games with a leg contusion, “went through a good majority of things” in practice Thursday, Donovan said.
Center Mike Muscala also did more in practice, and Donovan said the team will know more about Muscala’s availability after he goes through concussion protocol Friday.
After a scary fall Wednesday night against the Lakers, center Steven Adams “should be fine to play” against the Grizzlies, Donovan said.
“Steven’s definitely a force of nature,” center Nerlens Noel said Thursday. “He’s a beastly person. He takes a lot of contact on a night-to-night basis, and we know we’ve gotta have his back.”