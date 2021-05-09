Panel of judges

Amanda Harden
Amanda Harden is an Oklahoma Blood Institute Account Consultant for the Tulsa Metro, Bixby and Glenpool areas. Amanda’s background is in marketing, advertising and publishing. Her primary focus is cultivating partnerships with community leaders, companies and businesses, educational groups, churches and other civic groups.
Benjamin StutzmanBenjamin Stutzman has been Chief Nursing Officer at Hillcrest Hospital in Pryor since 2017. Previously he was an Emergency Department RN in Tulsa and Joplin, and worked as Hillcrest Claremore’s ED manager from 2014-2017.
Dana ChandlerDana Chandler has been a Career and Technology Educator for 28 years. Dana spent 24 years at Indian Capital Technology Center in the classroom with various teaching responsibilities, two years with Wes Watkins Technology Center as the Adult Health Coordinator and Director of Practical Nursing. Tulsa Technology Center has been her home for the last two years as the practical Nursing Coordinator.
Diane White Diane White is the founder and president of DWPR, a Strategic Public Relations & Marketing Firm. After working more than 15 years as an award-winning TV reporter and anchor, she founded DWPR in July 2010. She specializes in strategic planning and media relations but provides a full range of marketing services including advertising and social media services
Doug Williams Doug Williams has been with Saint Francis Health System since 2000. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Administrator of Saint Francis Hospital. Holding roles ranging from staff nurse to Executive Director of the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, he has served at all levels of the hospital he now oversees.
Rhonda Hanan Rhonda Hanan is a senior nursing leader with 40 years of nursing experience accompanied by an extensive and diverse background as a Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at hospitals and medical facilities in Oklahoma. Currently Hanan serves as the Executive Director of Nursing at OSU Medical Center under the management of Saint Francis Health System.
Lisa Medina Lisa Medina is the Market Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension St. John. From 2017 to 2019, she was ASJ Chief Quality Officer. She is a member of the Oklahoma Hospital Association Council on Quality & Patient Safety. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association.