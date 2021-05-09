Panel of judges

Amanda Harden

Amanda Harden is an Oklahoma Blood Institute Account Consultant for the Tulsa Metro, Bixby and Glenpool areas. Amanda’s background is in marketing, advertising and publishing. Her primary focus is cultivating partnerships with community leaders, companies and businesses, educational groups, churches and other civic groups.

Benjamin StutzmanBenjamin Stutzman has been Chief Nursing Officer at Hillcrest Hospital in Pryor since 2017. Previously he was an Emergency Department RN in Tulsa and Joplin, and worked as Hillcrest Claremore’s ED manager from 2014-2017.

Dana ChandlerDana Chandler has been a Career and Technology Educator for 28 years. Dana spent 24 years at Indian Capital Technology Center in the classroom with various teaching responsibilities, two years with Wes Watkins Technology Center as the Adult Health Coordinator and Director of Practical Nursing. Tulsa Technology Center has been her home for the last two years as the practical Nursing Coordinator.