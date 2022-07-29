Tags
"They (were) trying to run from me," the trooper said later. A 17-year-old was killed in front of his brother, who had been trying to talk him out of "joyriding" in his grandma's SUV.
Two graphic novels reportedly on library shelves at Tulsa schools were the subject of a series of tweets by Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters on Wednesday accusing the district of "liberal indoctrination." #oklaed
Albert G's will celebrate its 30th anniversary Wednesday, July 27, by rolling back prices to what they were in 1992.
The State Department of Education had originally recommended the district be accredited on probation, but the #oklaed board voted "to send a message" Thursday.
Erin Danyelle opened Wildflower Market in January 2022 alongside her mother and daughter, with the intention of creating an immersive experience for plant novices and enthusiasts alike.
Drummond will host of a new Food Network competition show, "Big Bad Budget Battle."
Current expiration date system leads to confused consumers and wasted food. A food safety researcher explains another way to know what’s too old to eat.
The drawing for the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever — $810 million — is Tuesday. The highest was $1.537 billion in 2018.
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
People still went downtown for 'serious shopping,' but now the suburbs were getting an air of respectability.
