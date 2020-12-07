Pancake breakfast is Saturday in Coweta

Southside Elementary’s Breakfast with Santa is a drive-through event and will be held this Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8-10 a.m. The traditional basket auction has been moved online

“We will feature Santa’s Village, pancakes to-go and an online auction,” explained PTO representative Manchi Pollard. “Santa will be there to talk with the kids and hand out candy canes and the Masons will be flipping pancakes and cooking up sausage.”

For a small donation, Coweta High School art students will be on hand to paint car windows with festive designs.

The online basket auction began Dec. 5 on the “Breakfast with Santa—Coweta Southside” Facebook page and bids will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. A host of theme baskets are available to bid on.

Auction winners will be notified and may pick up their baskets at the south loop on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The visit with Santa and his Elves, along with car window painting will take place in the north parking lot loop.

“Please enter from the south direction instead of north to prevent turning across multiple lanes of traffic,” organizers urge. “Pancakes to-go will be handed out in the bus loop.”

Advance tickets for the breakfast are $4 and available at the school. The cost on event day is $5. Cost for children ages 3-under is $1.

