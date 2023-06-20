Page 4 teasers Jun 20, 2023 27 min ago 0 1 of 4 Harris Building Summer Lunch Program A typical day at Central Intermediate. Joins World Team Former Coweta wrestler makes elite squad. New Job Lt. Elizabeth Crockett promoted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save They are all top stories and the headline and info is in the cutlines. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Officials liken overnight weather event to 2007 ice storm, warn power could be impacted 'days, not hours' More than 200,000 PSO electric customers — the “vast majority” in metropolitan Tulsa — were without power at midday. Update: State of emergency declared for 10 eastern Oklahoma counties The order relaxes laws and regulations on shipping goods for emergency use, allows agencies to have more purchasing powers, and automatically … Attorney General Gentner Drummond: State-funded religion violates U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions The vote by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is a giant step backward for religious freedom in Oklahoma and exposes the state to cos… 100 mph winds advisory a first, National Weather Service Tulsa says as surveyors review damage “We have never issued a warning for 100 mph winds,” Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa weather service office, said in an inter… 'I ended up where I was supposed to': How Jonah Cox went from a hidden gem to college baseball star College baseball stardom didn't come easy for Jonah Cox. His buzz as a high school prospect was minimal. But through it all, a rare talent has…