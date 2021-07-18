Page 1 teasers

Okay All-star
Kinlea Green gears up for All-star volleyball
Children's library re-opens
Three years dealing with flood issues and the Coweta children's library finally re-opens
Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience
Okay All-star
Kinlea Green gears up for All-star volleyball
Children's library re-opens
Three years dealing with flood issues and the Coweta children's library finally re-opens
Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.