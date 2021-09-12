Page 1 teasers

Wagoner, Coweta Football get wins
The Tigers are 3-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-1 (A11)
Rolled ice cream back in Coweta
Lucky's opens to the public Wednesday
Coweta Fall Festival begins Sept. 16 in the Downtown Broadway District (A9-10)
Wagoner, Coweta Football get wins
The Tigers are 3-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-1 (A11)
Rolled ice cream back in Coweta
Lucky's opens to the public Wednesday
Coweta Fall Festival begins Sept. 16 in the Downtown Broadway District (A9-10)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.