Page 1 teasers

HS Football Preview
The Bulldogs, Tigers and Pirates are back in the saddle on Friday nights (A24)
Fallen Hero
Spc. Jacob Parker, from Wagoner, remembered for brave heart (A2)
Coweta is now home to a new coffee shop, Wild Child (A6)
