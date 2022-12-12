page 1 teasers WGNR Dec 12, 2022 58 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save top 1 of 2 photo teasersNutcracker performance A6top 2 of 2photo teasersGrady Nichols' musical artistry A6bottom teaser no photoLady Bulldogs win rare tournament title A10 0 Comments Tags Teaser Bulldogs Sport Title Photo Artistry Grady Nichols Nutcracker Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Guerin Emig: This portal season should prompt Mike Gundy to reconsider some things, ask important first question: What can I/we do? With Spencer Sanders, Mason Cobb and Braylin Presley out the Oklahoma State door, the Cowboys need to be sure this isn't just business as usual in a new college football era OSU QB commit Zane Flores met with Mike Gundy on Tuesday. What did the coach say about position and portal situation? Zane Flores met with the Tulsa World this week to discuss his OSU commitment, what Spencer Sanders' departure means and how he is preparing for his January arrival at OSU. Servers gifted $1,500 tip at Los Cabos in Owasso: ‘This just means the world’ Lacey Dugan, expecting her first child amidst a big move, and Chassity Bailey, facing eviction and working two jobs, got an incredible surprise at work Monday evening. Bill Haisten: For Oklahoma’s best back, Braylin Presley, a perfect OSU fit became imperfect It was a frequently asked question all season: “Why isn’t Braylin Presley getting opportunities to carry the football?” Former Oklahoma State four-star recruit Braylin Presley of Bixby to enter transfer portal “After praying about it and talking with my parents about it, and after talking with coach (Kasey) Dunn, I knew I had to leave,” Presley told the Tulsa World. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper bringing tour to TU's Chapman Stadium It will be the first major concert event at TU's Chapman Stadium since New Kids on the Block played a sold-out show at what was then Skelly Stadium in 1990. Tulsa World Scene podcast: Favorite local 'hole in the wall' restaurants These hidden gems of local restaurants are great places that provide "guilty pleasure" (or just pleasure) food. Helmerich & Payne to transition to new Tulsa high-rise in 2024 The local drilling company will occupy three floors at 222 N. Detroit Ave. Tulsa poised to become centerpiece of drone corridor in Oklahoma Local Skyway 36 is part of $38.2 million Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility (TRAM) Corridor project. Demolition is scheduled soon on the build-to-suit project, to take at least six months. Bojangles isn't coming to Oklahoma after all, and why is a mystery Bojangles fried chicken is flying and its biscuits rising, just not in Oklahoma after all.