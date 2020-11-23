P4 Political Cartoons
Broken Arrow family killer Robert Bever gets additional life sentences for attempted attack on prison staff
Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, murdered five of their family members and critically injured another at their Broken Arrow home in 2015.
A working group is looking into how the city could improve enforcement and stregthen other aspects of city ordinances, said Councilor Phil Lakin.
At the time, 1940, the area described itself as one of Tulsa’s first suburbs, marking the southern outskirts of town. And some sources declare that year to be “the birth” of Brookside.
Over 16 hours, Oklahoma reported daily records for hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths. The federal task force also says "students are letting their guards down with Thanksgiving break less than a week away."
Police Chief Michael Carter said a car turned out of Teal Ridge Drive onto 41st Street and collided with an eastbound motorcycle. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were fatally injured.
Gene and Shirley May had been living in near-isolation before they died three days apart. Generations of Oral Roberts students got to know the high-school sweethearts over his 28 years teaching chemistry.
The bar just down the street in Brookside will be torn down to make room for a Mondo's with outdoor and rooftop dining, owners say.
What Davis Brin did should be recorded as having been among the more clutch responses in Tulsa program history.
Red signifies outbreaks are present and worsening, with contact tracing capacity strained or exceeded, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
