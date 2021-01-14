P4 Political Cartoons
The Oklahoma mayor who was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday attributed the violence that broke out to "Antifa goons" and railed against politicians who did not vote in favor of congressional objections to the certification of Joe Biden’s election.
They had anticipated reductions at this point, but most officials at the traditional school districts said the #oklaed midyear adjustments were twice as bad as their own worst-case estimates.
U.S. attorney says he will prosecute any who traveled from the Tulsa area to participate in D.C. riot
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores' statement follows a series of similar social media posts he issued along with other U.S. attorneys across the nation that condemned the attack on the Capitol.
Tulsa World editorial: When the White House said Oklahoma's COVID response was too weak, Gov. Kevin Stitt quit listening
Like a child who sticks his fingers in his ears and screams at the top of his voice, Gov. Kevin Stitt is refusing to listen to the White House task force on COVID-19, the editorial says. After all, if you don't hear it, it's not true, right?
Some of the very people the Oklahoma lawmakers were trying to assuage stormed the U.S. Capitol and ransacked it. Five people had died as of Friday evening.
Vic Regalado, a Republican who has supported Trump, said it's all about personal responsibility.
District Attorney David Prater said his office and OSBI are now investigating whether jail administrators and jail trustees bear any blame for the death.
George Baker and Calvin McGown, both now deceased, grew up just a few miles from each other in Okmulgee County. But they wouldn't meet until they ended up in the same German prison camp during WWII.
A caller told police someone had been banging on his back door. He said he armed himself with a shotgun after he heard someone climb through a bedroom window, according to Miami police.