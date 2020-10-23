P4 Political Cartoons
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
The actress posted social media photos of herself standing next to the Blue Whale in Catoosa and in front of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66.
Michael V's, chef Michael Minden's popular south Tulsa restaurant, will close Oct. 30.
Mass grave found in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims; 10 coffins found in trench at Oaklawn Cemetery
Officials said it is too soon to know for certain whether the burials are connected to the 1921 Race Massacre — and that it might be a while before they do know.
'Cannibals' lured victim to southeastern Oklahoma with the promise of free castration surgery, sheriff's office says
Two men were accused Wednesday in a criminal charge of performing an illegal castration on a volunteer at their cabin in the woods and then keeping the body parts in a freezer, possibly to eat later.
The State Auditor and Inspector found oversight to be lacking on the part of Epic’s "handpicked" governing board members. #oklaed
Watch Now: Researchers discover human remains in unmarked grave at Oaklawn Cemetery; further examination needed to determine Tulsa Race Massacre connection
The remains of a single person were found intact in a casket in a section of the cemetery researchers believe may contain the bodies of 18 Black men who were killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921.
Police officers from Tulsa’s Mingo Valley Division organized a meeting Thursday with merchants from the 71st Street business corridor, they said, to hear from them in person about the problems they are facing and to encourage collaboration.
