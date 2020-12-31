P4 Political Cartoons
Sidewalk extends Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range by up to a mile by using Echo and Ring devices. It boosts internet-connected tech far from your router, like lights at the edge of your driveway, but at what cost?
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
Tulsa County has 23 ZIP codes at 'extreme severe' COVID-19 risk amid record hospitalizations statewide
In a news release update, THD noted that nearly a quarter (23.6%) of all Tulsa County cases since the pandemic began have been identified in December alone.
If you take care of this plant, you could be creating a multigenerational heirloom.
Faces of COVID: Beloved Muskogee cardiologist dies from virus after months of helping others survive it
A longtime Muskogee physician who was the first cardiologist to set up a practice in the community, Dr. Yee Se Ong died Monday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was 76.
Pam Rask worked as THD's Division Chief of Adolescent and Child Health.
A roundup of the major developments in Tulsa for the coming year and what they could mean to the city.
Tulsa World editorial: While Oklahoma COVID statistics soar, Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes tourism to other states
Stitt's advertising campaign is tone deaf to Oklahoma's current situation, and it seems doomed to failure, the editorial says. Any smart traveler would surely drill into the governor's promise of an open state, see the unhealthy situation in Oklahoma and stay put.
Oklahoma teen admits having parents killed because they were upset she was pregnant, state agent says
The mother was beaten with baseball bats and had her throat slashed the evening of Dec. 22 inside the family home in Fort Towson in far southeast Oklahoma.
Attention drivers: Construction will limit traffic to one lane at 2 major Tulsa intersections for months
The projects at 61st Street and Yale Avenue and at Pine Street and Lewis Avenue both start Jan. 4.