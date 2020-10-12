P4 Political Cartoons
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Demonstrators paint 'BLM' in front of City Hall to protest systemic racism, removal of Greenwood street mural
- Updated
"Systemic racism is real," said Alicia Andrews, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, during Saturday’s rally. "It's part of everything we do." Removing the Black Lives Mural from Greenwood was "absolutely a mirror of what's going on in Oklahoma," she said.
- Updated
The 1999 bloodbath allegedly started over 1-2 ounces of methamphetamine. “It sure wasn’t enough to kill someone over,” Ronnie Busick said in an interview from the Craig County jail.
- Updated
An agenda for Tuesday's meeting indicates possible action "including but not limited to proceeding with termination of the charter contract" after recent forensic audit findings on Epic Charter Schools.
At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, …
- Updated
Public health professionals have been pointing out some instances in which patients are transferred out of their regions or even out of state because of hospital systems strained by COVID-19, while state officials have been saying there are no capacity woes.
- Updated
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
- Updated
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David has reportedly married his girlfriend Ashley Underwood in an intimate ceremony this week.
Cannabis lab accused of falsifying test results surrenders Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license
- Updated
A spokeswoman for the state agency said F.A.S.T. Labs' giving up its OMMA license "eliminates any fines they could potentially have faced" over alleged misconduct.
State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings
- Updated
The investigative audit identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.
Virtual school board could consider terminating Epic contract today
Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit
Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation