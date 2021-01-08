P4 Political Cartoons
“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”
Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence
Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach
Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
Michael Overall: Grave robbers nearly destroyed one of Oklahoma's most precious archaeological sites
In the depths of the Great Depression, money seemed to matter more than history. But not all was lost.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I’m prepared to oppose some of the electors on Wednesday since I wouldn’t be able to affirm they were “regularly made,” which is the legal standard, the column says.
Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, is on the NFL's "COVID list" and this will be the third consecutive weekend that he has been sidelined.
Vincent appeared on several shows on the Food Network, including serving as a judge on “Food Network Challenge” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014.
Oklahomans can respond to questions on the portal "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan" and opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available. Scheduling will be limited at first to Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and first responders.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.