COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma
Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots: What's the difference?
Osage County Sheriff's office bookings July 24-30
Orb spiders are nothing to dislike
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma
Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots: What's the difference?
Osage County Sheriff's office bookings July 24-30
Orb spiders are nothing to dislike
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.