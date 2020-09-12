OWR teasers

Isaac Bennett (second from right), who regularly exercises on the hill known as Big Bertha, climbs the hill with Tulsa firefighters and others on Friday to commemorate the Sept. 11 attacks.
Owasso's Trey Goins runs the ball under pressure from Garrett Hinesley of Broken Arrow during their football game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso's Brenden Dye and Hagen Hood celebrate after their victory over Broken Arrow Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso Coach Bill Blankenship celebrates with his team and the gold ball trophy after defeating Jenks in the 6AI championship football game at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Page 2
Video
Honoring the fallen: Tulsa firefighters, first responders climb ‘Big Bertha’
Gallery
View from the field: See photos from Owasso-BA game
Story
Fast starting Rams: Owasso blows by BA with another fast start
Comment
Facebook comment on OSSAA’s three-year deal to hold football championships at UCO.
“So how will UCO accommodate a State Title Game with Covid. 50% capacity in the stadium. So if you are the visiting team you are screwed more than ever now. Not to mention the lack of facilities on the visiting side.” – Chris Divine
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!