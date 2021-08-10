Owasso’s Redbud District a popular destination among residents

Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District is a popular destination among local residents.

The revitalization of downtown’s Main Street over the last five years has led to the development of a thriving restaurant, retail and recreational hot spot that continues to expand.

It all started in 2016 when city officials carried out their longtime vision to create a unique shopping and dining destination for citizens to enjoy.

Their hard work has since culminated in the construction of two large mixed-use buildings — SEVEN6MAIN and Mowery Retail & Lofts — as well as a 2-acre beautified gathering place, Redbud Festival Park, located in the heart of the district.

Owasso’s $10 million, three-story SEVEN6MAIN complex, completed in Nov. 2018, offers 45,000 square feet of space for new shops Wild Ivy, Wilder Brothers, The Steele Horse, Bluestem Mercantile and Evergreen Coffee Co., along with restaurants MAD Eats and SMOKE Woodfire Grill.

Passersby can also enjoy the offerings of Art in Bloom, a florist, and Emersumnice Brewery at Mowery Retail & Lofts — a $5 million, 27,000-square-foot facility, completed a few months after its neighboring development.

Outdoor enthusiasts aren’t left ignored, either, often flocking across the street to Redbud Festival Park, which debuted in July 2020, where food trucks, musical concerts, movies and other events, including Owasso’s weekly farmer’s market and yoga classes, are held.

