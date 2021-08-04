 Skip to main content
Owasso lineman Chris McClellen has OU among his final six college choices
  • Updated
  • 0
Owasso Spring Football (copy)

Owasso’s Chris McClellan (left) is shown taking part in a summer drill.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Owasso defensive line prospect Chris McClellan has the University of Oklahoma among his final six college football choices.

McClellan announced the final list Wednesday on Twitter. Also included are Alabama, Florida and LSU from the SEC, Ohio State from the Big 10 and Southern California from the Pac-12

McClellen moved from Edison to the Rams in the offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked ninth nationally among defensive linemen by Rivals and 17th nationally by 247Sports.

He has committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, Jan. 8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

