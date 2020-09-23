Owasso football: Dominque Franks continues Union connection on Ram staff

Dominque Franks will be in a unique situation Friday night.
Franks played the first two years of high school career at Owasso and is now in his first season as a defensive backs coach for the Rams. Franks played the final two years of high school at Union, which will invade Owasso Stadium in the District 6AI-2 opener for both teams.
“It’s going to be a pretty special moment just because I graduated from Union and I started my high school career at Owasso,” said Franks, who went on to star in the secondary at OU and played five seasons in the NFL.
When Franks joined the Owasso staff in April, he added to an already large number of Ram coaches with Union connections. Nine members of the staff either played and/or coached for the Redskins. Owasso skipper Bill Blankenship, who guided Union to three championships during his 14 seasons, began the migration of coaches to the Ram program when he took over in January 2017.
Defensive coordinator Antonio Graham and linebackers coach Josh DuPree both played and coached at Union. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Zac Simmonds played for Blankenship at Union while receivers coach Christian Hood earned All-State honors with the Redskins. Brad Calip, Justin Morsey and Asa Poteete also spent time on the Union staff.
“We felt like when we were (at Union), it was a special place and a special program,” said Blankenship, who has accumulated two state championships and a 35-6 record in three-plus seasons at Owasso. “I don’t know that you ever get away from that.”
Graham was an All-State linebacker on Blankenship’s 2005 state championship team at Union, his final title team with the Redskins. After winning two rings as a player, Graham returned to Union as a coach from 2009-11 and 2014-16 and helped his alma mater claim four more championships.
The impact Union had on Graham stretched far beyond the field.
“There’s people in that program, in that school district who were part of my life since I was 15 years old,” Graham said. “Father figures, counselors when it I was at my low. So it’s always hard to go against family.”
On Friday, top-ranked and unbeaten Owasso (3-0) will be a decided favorite against a Union squad that is off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start. Blankenship said one thing he and his staff should know as well as anybody is to throw records out the window when it comes to the Redskins.
“Nobody’s going to underestimate these guys,” he said. “They’re not going to say ‘they’re 0-3 so we’ll come out and roll these guys.’ That’s not going to be the case. We have too much respect for the program, for coach (Kirk Fridrich) and for the players. Our guys have grown up with them. They know they got talent. We just don’t want them to figure it out too quick.”
