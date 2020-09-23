Owasso football: Dominque Franks continues Union connection on Ram staff

Graham was an All-State linebacker on Blankenship’s 2005 state championship team at Union, his final title team with the Redskins. After winning two rings as a player, Graham returned to Union as a coach from 2009-11 and 2014-16 and helped his alma mater claim four more championships.

The impact Union had on Graham stretched far beyond the field.

“There’s people in that program, in that school district who were part of my life since I was 15 years old,” Graham said. “Father figures, counselors when it I was at my low. So it’s always hard to go against family.”

On Friday, top-ranked and unbeaten Owasso (3-0) will be a decided favorite against a Union squad that is off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start. Blankenship said one thing he and his staff should know as well as anybody is to throw records out the window when it comes to the Redskins.

“Nobody’s going to underestimate these guys,” he said. “They’re not going to say ‘they’re 0-3 so we’ll come out and roll these guys.’ That’s not going to be the case. We have too much respect for the program, for coach (Kirk Fridrich) and for the players. Our guys have grown up with them. They know they got talent. We just don’t want them to figure it out too quick.”

