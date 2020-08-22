Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield recently sat down for a Q&A session as the Rams resume sports this fall for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted athletics five months ago.
Q: What has been the toughest part of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic with regards to Owasso athletics?
A: Well, it’s new and ever-changing. Staying on top of it. Staying on top of guidelines. Staying on top of new guidelines as they come out. And making sure that our coaches are aware. Our athletic trainers have done an amazing job of making sure we are aware when the CDC or local health come out with that change … I think trying to get your hands on the equipment you need to be successful. For us, that’s been masks. That’s been hand sanitizer. That’s been thermometers. Those are things that, typically, we wouldn’t be looking for that. Once we got into that, the entire country was looking for the same thing. That was challenging because we would not bring a kid up here if we didn’t have the protocols to ensure their and the staffs safety. Fortunately, we’ve secured those things. Right now we’ve been going to since June the 8th and it’s worked pretty well.
Q: How would you assess how athletics dealt with the pandemic throughout the summer?
A: … We’ve had issues with the virus and we’ve dealt with those. It’s really gone pretty well. And I think the reason it’s gone well is because there are so many people bought in. You start with the kids. The kids that are here now saw our spring season last year. And they saw that there was a time when it was just over. And, if you were a senior and you weren’t going to play on to play college sports, your career was just over. That’s still fresh in their mind. And we move onto the parents and the parents have been amazing. The old-school theory of if you’ve got a cough or got a sore throat, suck it up, get up there and work. That’s not where we’re at now. If you have those things, you stay home and the parents have done a really, really good job. I think some of the reason we haven’t caught as many kids in our screening process is the parents are screening them before they leave home. They’re talking about it ....
… I think it’s lost on folks sometimes. In the athletic world, if you came to one of our practices now, it would be very different than in the past. But we’ve adjusted. I think when you get into confined areas, that’s the scary part. When you into hallways and bathrooms and lunchrooms, that’s that part that is really hard to control. When you have time to really sit down and have a plan and you know how many kids you’re going to have and you have the space to do it, you can make it work. In a lot of our sports, kids are coming out of meetings in shifts or using the locker rooms in shifts. So there’s not a large group, all at one time, in there. Our kids have worn masks and brought their own water jugs all summer. It’s been incredible how responsible they’ve been …
Q: You mentioned some things worked well and had issues with others. Are there specifics you can share?
There are certain parts of sports where you’re going to be close together. So you have to decide are we going to play sports or are we not? The screening process has really helped us because we’re able to identify before they ever get here. If they have any type of symptom, they’re not coming into practice. The masks have been amazing. Some of our sports are doing them more than I ever thought. Let’s take softball, for instance. When you get to the field of play, you don’t have to wear your mask because at some point you’ve got to be able to play softball. They have gone out as a team and bought out matching gaiter neck masks. They wear them the whole time. When they’re in the field, they take them down and when they’re in the dugout, they’ve got them up. But they never take them off ... For football, the NFHS has said gaiter neck masks are illegal. The thought is somebody can grab a hold of it and try to tackle you by the neck. If you look at our football team, we got this from the University of Oklahoma, they are Velcro masks that Velcro to your face mask on the inside. I don’t know that they’re 100 % but they’re better than not having anything at all. A lot of our kids wear the plastic shield across their eyes.
Q: And some of the issues?
A: Training coaches, training kids, training parents that if you don’t feel, good stay home. If you go to the doctor, give it a couple of days. Let’s just wait and make sure everything is ok. I think that changing that flywheel, changing that mindset. I grew up in a house with an old coach and I don’t remember ever missing practice. Even if you were hurt or sick and couldn’t practice, you were expected to go because you couldn’t miss the content. You couldn’t miss the teaching and the coaching that what was going to go on. Well, now it’s ok. If you don’t feel well, if you have any symptoms, we want you to stay home and get better. Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a cold or allergies. But until we know for sure, let’s just stay there. I think that’s been the biggest challenge is to retrain their brain on how we do things.
In dealing with this pandemic, the OSSAA has left some leeway up to the school districts. What advice did you try to heed while trying to navigate the best course of action in an unprecedented situation?
A: First of all, we have two certified athletic trainers on staff that work with Tulsa Bone and Joint, so they work in the medical industry. They’re getting all kinds of knowledge daily. During Covid, since we didn’t have sports going on, they were being pulled back to the clinic to help there. They were actually in a medical building. They brought and still continue to bring a wealth of knowledge … We have unbelievable relationships with other schools in our area. You kind of buddy up with schools your size. And I have talked to schools of all different sizes and we all share stuff. Here is what we have. What do you have? Send us what you’re doing. We go through those documents and see if there is anything we like or anything we’re not doing. If so, is that something we need to add? It’s just a continual sharing of information. No one wants to get a kid or staff member sick because we’re pushing the envelope. Can we do it safely? So far the answer has been yes. How long with that be? I don’t know. Hopefully, all year. As the athletic director, that is my job. My job is to do everything to make sports happen but in a very safe environment.
Q: When you guys start to put out guidelines for fall sports, particularly the 30 % capacity for fans, what were the priorities you focused on?
A: We didn’t have any percentage in mind. (Owasso Assistant Athletic Director) Melissa Zumwalt and I went out there and we measured every seat at every venue we had. We said ‘ok, if we allow six feet for every single person, how many people can we fit in here?’ Well, the numbers came up to right at 30 %. If we really wanted to push the envelope, could we say a family of four really doesn’t need six feet in between every person? Absolutely you could because technically they’re already going to be around each other. But you know what, if it lets us have a season and we undersell and we have much smaller crowds, that’s ok. I would much rather these kids get a chance to have a season with a small crowd or no crowd than have to look kids in the eye and say ‘hey, your season is over.’
Q: Do you feel confident the precautions you have taken going into the fall, as of now?
A: I think so. I think what we’re doing now is following all the guideline that have been given to us, assuring people the opportunity to social distance and asking them to wear a mask is going to give us the best chance to continue to have sports. I will tell you this. It is everyone’s goal, from the school board to the superintendent all the way down. We’re school people. We want school to be in session. I’ve got three kids in this district. I want to make sure it’s safe, too. So the parents of the athletes have been amazing. Not only are they excited for their kids to be able to play but also with their help. We couldn’t do this without kids. We couldn’t do it without the parents. We couldn’t do it without the administrators’ support. But I don’t think there has been one parent that’s said 'I don’t think it’s safe and I don’t want my kid to be a part of it.' Now, we feel very good to keep their kids safe, limiting capacity, limiting access … There are all these different things that are in place, not only to make it safe but to help these seasons continue. There may be a day when we have to say it’s over or it’s pushed back or it’s delayed. We understand that but right now we’re not there. So right now it’s our job and our duty to do everything that we’re aware of to be as safe as possible.