Severe storms moved through northeast Oklahoma just after midnight on Sunday. Wind gusts were reported at 95 mph with damage and power outages across parts of the state.
Cooler weather has moved in behind the storms and highs will be below average through the middle of the week.
Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World Meteorologist
