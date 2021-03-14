Outlook: Tulsa kept showing up in Tulsa World president's life

It seems a bit cliché to say 2020 was a year like no other and, frankly, the likes of which I hope we never see again, but the reality remains: More than 4,000 Oklahomans, nearly 700 of whom called Tulsa County home, lost their lives to COVID-19. While it is clear that with the development and deployment of vaccinations we are beginning to recover, we are still far from the finish line.

The year was scarred by not only the pandemic, but also recession, job furloughs, protests and riots.

But through it all, the resilience, compassion and tenacity of Tulsans shined through.

Despite economic uncertainty and challenge, Tulsans stepped up to help fellow Tulsans.

While initiatives like the Tulsa Area United Way raising more than $24 million through its annual campaign and the Salvation Army’s Project Santa partnership with the Tulsa World generating close to $265,000 to assist families should be highlighted and celebrated, I am most struck by the overwhelming number of grassroots efforts of friends and colleagues choosing to buy local and support Tulsa-owned establishments.