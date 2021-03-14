Outlook: Tulsa kept showing up in Tulsa World president's life

Like so many of my generation, I first discovered Tulsa through the warm embrace of literature.
Close to 40 years ago, S.E. Hinton exploded into my teen universe with her book “The Outsiders,” expanding my young mind in such a way that when I ultimately uncovered her Tulsa roots, a boyhood crush was born. One that could never quite be shaken.
Through the years, as my horizons broadened in adulthood, Tulsa would again and again place herself in my line of sight, from hearing the legend of Cain’s Ballroom to discovering the gut-wrenching tragedy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa was somehow always with me.
Despite this, I never truly imagined that I would one day have the honor of calling Tulsa home, let alone the distinct privilege of being named president and director of sales and marketing for the Tulsa World.
But fate smiled upon me and Tulsa welcomed me like a long-lost family member.
When I arrived here in June 2019, Tulsa was just beginning to rebound from a 100-year flood. While I was immediately enthralled by the vast opportunities our magnificent community offers, it was the people, Tulsans, who quickly converted my once boyhood crush into a deeply rooted respect and, dare I say, love.
It seems a bit cliché to say 2020 was a year like no other and, frankly, the likes of which I hope we never see again, but the reality remains: More than 4,000 Oklahomans, nearly 700 of whom called Tulsa County home, lost their lives to COVID-19. While it is clear that with the development and deployment of vaccinations we are beginning to recover, we are still far from the finish line.
The year was scarred by not only the pandemic, but also recession, job furloughs, protests and riots.
But through it all, the resilience, compassion and tenacity of Tulsans shined through.
Despite economic uncertainty and challenge, Tulsans stepped up to help fellow Tulsans.
While initiatives like the Tulsa Area United Way raising more than $24 million through its annual campaign and the Salvation Army’s Project Santa partnership with the Tulsa World generating close to $265,000 to assist families should be highlighted and celebrated, I am most struck by the overwhelming number of grassroots efforts of friends and colleagues choosing to buy local and support Tulsa-owned establishments.
My heart filled with joy as I watched so many of the “Parklets” that cropped up around downtown for social-distanced dining fill with people eager to do their part to ensure that the livelihood of friends and neighbors could go on as best it could.
I was wildly impressed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the innovative approach it took to the start of its season with an open-air concert at ONEOK Field, filling a much-needed pandemic-induced void in live music. But I was truly humbled by the number of Tulsans who chose to donate their tickets back to the organization, rather than request a refund, when remaining shows were forced to be canceled.
From the people who chose to wear masks, socially distance and often times put their lives on hold to ensure the safety of those around them to the health care workers and first responders who quietly, diligently and without reservation put their own lives in harm’s way to protect and aid the community — Tulsans were helping Tulsans at every turn.
Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties, a toughness, if you will.
Tulsa’s resilience was outpaced only by its tenacity and deep compassion of its citizens.
As I sit and write this column, I am reminded of how quickly things can change. A year ago, March 6 to be exact, Oklahoma’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced and our lives were profoundly and forever altered.
The acknowledgement of our own inability to truly predict the future is oftentimes shadowed by pure determination and the courage to dream.
What I do know is that Oklahoma, and specifically Tulsa, is the home of legends, perfectly appointed in a uniform of grit, determination and unwavering compassion. Whatever the future holds, we will meet it as we always have: head on and with our heads held high.
Not, however, in a gesture of pride, but rather so that we may identify our neighbors in need and lend a helping hand as quickly as possible.
That, in and of itself, makes my outlook for our future so very optimistic and I am eternally grateful to finally be able to call Tulsa my home.