Outlook: Restaurants trying to recover after devastating year

But other restaurateurs are also bucking the pandemic declines and pushing forward with new offerings in Tulsa.

Krab Kingz Seafood, a relatively small chain with about three dozen locations in the Midwest and South, opened its first Oklahoma spot in mid-January in a former diner space at 6921 S. Lewis Ave.

Lamar Jackson, one of the franchise partners, used to live in Tulsa, so he was confident the Krab Kingz specialty would work here.

“We don’t consider ourselves Cajun. We are a Florida-style crab boil, which is different in style and presentation. Most people from north Florida know what this is, but other people are surprised by what we do,” Jackson said. “Because I lived in Tulsa years ago, I’m familiar with the culture, and Tulsa is kind of a foodie city. There’s not a lot to do, but one of the things people in Tulsa do is they go out to eat.”

Krab Kingz specializes in trays and platters overflowing with crab legs, shrimp, lobster tails and fried catfish, accented with corn on the cob, boiled egg and sausage.

“You can make it at home, but by the time you buy all of the ingredients plus the time, spices and electricity it takes to make it, it’s better to go out and buy it,” Jackson said. “That’s part of the appeal.”