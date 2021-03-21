Outlook: Restaurants trying to recover after devastating year

The coronavirus pandemic was a devastating blow to restaurant businesses across the globe, but there are numerous signs of pandemic recovery popping up among the survivors in Tulsa who were able to hang on — and even some new restaurants opening in 2021.
Calaveras Mexican Grill shuttered its popular brick-and-mortar restaurant in Tulsa’s Kendall-Whittier district in spring 2020 and shifted to operating solely from a food truck used only for catering and special events previously.
Now, the Molina family is taking with it legions of new Calaveras fans picked up from food truck visits to neighborhood associations and businesses across the metro and lessons learned during the pandemic and gearing up to reopen their restaurant this spring.
“We have gone to different parts of Tulsa and Owasso, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks. Luckily, we were able to expand our reach,” said assistant manager David Molina Jr. “During this time, we’ve done a little remodeling and painting. And the pandemic sort of changed our mindset of the menu. It was quite large and has always been a topic of concern for us, so we’re going to do a whole revamp from the old menu — keeping a lot of favorites and introducing some new dishes.
“We’ll keep the same quality of food and the traditional recipes, but we’ve got some exciting new things for our customers.”
Popular Lone Wolf Banh Mi announced March 1 that it is hiring for all positions as it prepares to reopen dining rooms at its two locations.
“It’s been a year. Numbers looking good. Staff needs more hours. We need more staff. Let’s make this happen,” read Lone Wolf’s Facebook post.
Waffle That!, a popular north Tulsa spot for chicken and waffles at 2115 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., introduced its second location in mid-February in a space that formerly housed Bamboo Thai Bistro at 5079 S. Yale Ave.
And after subsisting on drive-through service for nearly a year, the original location reopened its dining room to the public the first week in March.
“Everybody is recovering from the pandemic. There are a lot of people who shut down completely and those that are cutting back, but we just did the opposite. Business is booming,” said Angel Ogundare, manager at the north Tulsa location. “It’s all of our fans and it’s our syrup. We home-make all of our syrup and different sauces other chicken and waffle places don’t have, like sweet and spicy.”
No grand opening on the Tulsa restaurant scene was more anticipated than La Tertulia, the new New Mexican-themed concept by James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan, which opened in March next door to Nashan’s Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. in the Blue Dome District downtown.
But other restaurateurs are also bucking the pandemic declines and pushing forward with new offerings in Tulsa.
Krab Kingz Seafood, a relatively small chain with about three dozen locations in the Midwest and South, opened its first Oklahoma spot in mid-January in a former diner space at 6921 S. Lewis Ave.
Lamar Jackson, one of the franchise partners, used to live in Tulsa, so he was confident the Krab Kingz specialty would work here.
“We don’t consider ourselves Cajun. We are a Florida-style crab boil, which is different in style and presentation. Most people from north Florida know what this is, but other people are surprised by what we do,” Jackson said. “Because I lived in Tulsa years ago, I’m familiar with the culture, and Tulsa is kind of a foodie city. There’s not a lot to do, but one of the things people in Tulsa do is they go out to eat.”
Krab Kingz specializes in trays and platters overflowing with crab legs, shrimp, lobster tails and fried catfish, accented with corn on the cob, boiled egg and sausage.
“You can make it at home, but by the time you buy all of the ingredients plus the time, spices and electricity it takes to make it, it’s better to go out and buy it,” Jackson said. “That’s part of the appeal.”
So far, business has been so good, the biggest challenge at the Tulsa location of Krab Kingz has been keeping up with customer demand for in-person dining.
“It’s been great. The location has exceeded our expectations. We anticipated a year from now it would start taking off, but it’s taken off from the beginning,” Jackson said. “We’re pretty stringent on social distancing the tables, but we’ve got some dividers coming in to add a few more tables to keep up with the number of tables our customers want.”