Outlook: Oil and gas recovering after dark 2020, but it will take time

However, Bartlett said that with other oil and gas drilling areas becoming off limits, it could actually benefit Oklahoma’s producers.

“It could be that there could be an increased demand for Oklahoma crude oil. Some places will be off limits for new drilling, so ... Oklahoma’s a great place to continue that opportunity,” he said.

Bartlett said three things have to happen for the industry to fully recover: “People need to start driving” like they were before the pandemic; the transportation industry, particularly trucking, needs to return to normal; and airline flights will need to approach returning to normal to allow the airline industry to recover.

“All three of those activities are going to have to have very significant improvement,” he said. “It will be a while.”

“We’re now beginning to see the market reflect the optimism that we are seeing a recovery,” Bartlett said.

He said $60 per barrel for oil is “not a price that is going to make everybody extremely happy. But at least it’s at a level where oil and gas companies can operate their wells somewhat profitably.”