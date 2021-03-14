Outlook: Oil and gas recovering after dark 2020, but it will take time

At the onset of 2020, state officials and oil and gas company leaders were cautiously optimistic about the coming year for the industry.
Then the pandemic hit.
As lockdowns began and people started working from home and ending daily commutes in the collective millions of miles, the demand for oil and gas plummeted.
Oil prices, which had already been declining at the start of the year, dropped to unprecedented lows — falling to a staggering minus $37 per barrel April 20 — the first time prices had actually gone below zero and the worst day for the industry, perhaps in history.
But since then, prices have steadily risen to more than $60 per barrel.
The recovery, however, has just begun.
“I’ve experienced some bad years, and I’d say each one of the experiences has been precipitated by an outside problem. Certainly, COVID took the place of the outside problem,” said Dewey Bartlett Jr., former mayor of Tulsa, president of Keener Oil and Gas and head of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance.
“Due to the incredible success the industry had through the drilling of horizontal wells ... putting this country in a position to sell oil and natural gas — a position we had not been in in many many decades — when the COVID hit, it couldn’t have been at a worse time.
“It’s something that has never happened before, and it certainly was never anticipated, and hopefully, it will never happen again.
“We’ve now seen tens of thousands of people lose their jobs. The horizontal (drilling) industry has stopped. Smaller companies have declared bankruptcy and have had to shut down. Even some of the large companies have had to declare bankruptcy. There’s been all kinds of terrible problems,” Bartlett said.
He said that even though the price of oil has come back up, policies by the new Biden administration — including halting construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and putting a moratorium on drilling on federal lands and offshore areas — could hamper recovery efforts.
“By simply getting rid of the supply, that does not mean you’re getting rid of demand,” Bartlett said.
“You have to buy from somewhere if we want to maintain our lifestyle. Driving cars, driving trucks ... and making plastics, clothes ... drugs — all of those things come from oil and natural gas in a processed way.”
However, Bartlett said that with other oil and gas drilling areas becoming off limits, it could actually benefit Oklahoma’s producers.
“It could be that there could be an increased demand for Oklahoma crude oil. Some places will be off limits for new drilling, so ... Oklahoma’s a great place to continue that opportunity,” he said.
Bartlett said three things have to happen for the industry to fully recover: “People need to start driving” like they were before the pandemic; the transportation industry, particularly trucking, needs to return to normal; and airline flights will need to approach returning to normal to allow the airline industry to recover.
“All three of those activities are going to have to have very significant improvement,” he said. “It will be a while.”
“We’re now beginning to see the market reflect the optimism that we are seeing a recovery,” Bartlett said.
He said $60 per barrel for oil is “not a price that is going to make everybody extremely happy. But at least it’s at a level where oil and gas companies can operate their wells somewhat profitably.”
Bartlett said that even if oil continues to climb to say, $80 per barrel, it will depend on how long prices remain at that level to have a significant effect on the industry and the return of many jobs that were lost.
“It depends on how long it stays there,” he said. “But if it drops into the $40s again, it’s stagnant city. Here we go again.”
According to a U.S. Energy Information Administration report in February, a return to 2019 levels of U.S. energy consumption will take years.
“The ups and downs — it’s not necessarily a new experience,” Bartlett said. “It’s not a fun experience. But it’s something the older companies are prepared for.
“I think it will get back eventually.”
Tom Seng is professor of energy business and director of the School of Energy Economics, Policy & Commerce at the University of Tulsa.
He said Tulsa is in a relatively stable position because most energy companies here specialize in transporting and storing oil and gas and that many companies who produce it have relocated years ago.
Exploration and production companies, he said, “they have 100% commodity exposure. With all of the midstream and downstream (storage and transportation) companies here, it’s much more stable in the long run.”
While 2020 was an unprecedented year for the industry, it still remains a significant part of the local and regional economy, Seng said.
“You’re still talking about thousands of employees. These have always been very good-paying jobs.”