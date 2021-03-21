Outlook: Local schools plan for a post-pandemic education

Like its counterpart in Tulsa, the Broken Arrow web-based program will have a blended option for students in 2021-2022 who want or need some in-person interaction.

“Broken Arrow Public Schools was pleased to be able to provide Virtual Academy to all students in response to the pandemic,” Broken Arrow Virtual Academy Principal Caleb Starr said. “It was in those early pivotal months where we took critical notes on improving hiccups and addressing any shortcomings, knowing our approach would evolve and change considerably through input from our patrons.”

With an enrollment decrease of more than 7,000 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students in public schools statewide in 2020-2021, districts are also working to bring in families for 2021-2022 who may have opted to delay having their children start school due to the pandemic.

For example, starting March 25, Sapulpa Public Schools will allow families with new pre-kindergartners and kindergartners the option to go to their neighborhood school for enrollment rather than the district’s administrative office.

To the east, Broken Arrow and Claremore public schools have opted to offer one-on-one enrollment appointments for families of new pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.