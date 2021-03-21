Outlook: Local schools plan for a post-pandemic education

After a year and counting of masks, temperature checks, quarantines and a host of Zoom calls, area school districts are tentatively starting to look at life on the other side of COVID-19.
Part of that new post-pandemic look will include serving more students who never or rarely step foot in a traditional classroom.
In response to the recent rise in popularity of online charter schools such as Epic, Union, Sapulpa and Sand Springs were among the local districts that added or expanded their all-online options just months before COVID-19 forced the state’s schools to go to distance learning in March 2020.
After increasing their web-based instruction options for the 2020-2021 school year to accommodate public health concerns, several area districts’ post-pandemic plans include continuing to offer that choice for families in most, if not all, grade levels.
For example, Tulsa Public Schools, the state’s second-largest brick-and-mortar-based district, lists Tulsa Virtual Academy as a choice on its enrollment platform for the 2021-2022 school year, alongside neighborhood, magnet, alternative and district-authorized charter schools.
As of January, the online school served about 4,000 students across all grades, or more than 10% of the district’s total enrollment.
In Broken Arrow, school leaders are hosting open house sessions via Zoom to explain the nuts and bolts of their online platform to families and why it may be the appropriate option for their children.
Like its counterpart in Tulsa, the Broken Arrow web-based program will have a blended option for students in 2021-2022 who want or need some in-person interaction.
“Broken Arrow Public Schools was pleased to be able to provide Virtual Academy to all students in response to the pandemic,” Broken Arrow Virtual Academy Principal Caleb Starr said. “It was in those early pivotal months where we took critical notes on improving hiccups and addressing any shortcomings, knowing our approach would evolve and change considerably through input from our patrons.”
With an enrollment decrease of more than 7,000 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students in public schools statewide in 2020-2021, districts are also working to bring in families for 2021-2022 who may have opted to delay having their children start school due to the pandemic.
For example, starting March 25, Sapulpa Public Schools will allow families with new pre-kindergartners and kindergartners the option to go to their neighborhood school for enrollment rather than the district’s administrative office.
To the east, Broken Arrow and Claremore public schools have opted to offer one-on-one enrollment appointments for families of new pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
As a way to provide additional supports for its families, TPS is using federal COVID-19 relief money to expand tutoring access to all students next year and provide free before- and after-school child care at all elementary schools. The district is also partnering with area organizations to provide free age-appropriate summer programming at all its campuses.
“I love Tulsa, and one of the things Tulsans do best is coming together to support one another, coming together to support our students,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said.
“We’ve seen it time and time again. We saw it during the teacher walkout a few years ago when we made sure students and families had the support they needed. We’ve seen it throughout this pandemic.”